noob.finance Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $38,823.06 and $3.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars.

