Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Norfolk Southern worth $199,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.39. 11,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,461. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

