NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

