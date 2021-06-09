NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,757. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

