Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Position Lifted by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments makes up approximately 3.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.43% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.41. 1,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,064. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

