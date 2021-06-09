Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,482 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

