NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. NovoCure makes up approximately 2.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of NovoCure worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $210.69. 4,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.98. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $43,017,235. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

