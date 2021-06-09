NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NovoCure worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,909.36 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,815 shares of company stock worth $43,017,235 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

