NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.