Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NUAN opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,051,616. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

