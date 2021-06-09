Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0040 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $755,214.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00917160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.53 or 0.09045190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

