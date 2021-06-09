NuCypher (NU) One Day Volume Hits $48.68 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $219.83 million and $48.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,195,243,773 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

