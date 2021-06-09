NuShares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $651,766.66 and $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00028313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,697,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,046,842 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

