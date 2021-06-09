NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up 4.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 4.76% of NV5 Global worth $68,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,266,365 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

