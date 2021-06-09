nYFI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, nYFI has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $157,179.94 and $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00905879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.67 or 0.08910097 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.