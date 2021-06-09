Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) versus Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Financial Comparison

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.76%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63% Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 5.43 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.35 Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 21.05 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

Obalon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics beats Ra Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light and is used as a tool in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

