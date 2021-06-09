OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCANF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

