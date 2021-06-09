Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Oddz has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00219573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00209729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.02 or 0.01369678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,337.60 or 0.99880305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

