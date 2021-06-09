ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $221.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,019.57 or 0.99726771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00072069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

