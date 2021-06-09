Odyssey (OCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00903131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.08902863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.