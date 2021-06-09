Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.35

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 240443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $669,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

