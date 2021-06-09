Oikos Holdings LLC Invests $10.11 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 17.2% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.14. 113,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

