OKCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,298.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $3,298.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,396.19 or 0.99791374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,420,771 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

