OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $731.93 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00014852 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $731.93 million and $299.49 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00183309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

