Omni Price Hits $4.29 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.42 million and $6,676.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00011778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00467617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,221 coins and its circulating supply is 562,905 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

