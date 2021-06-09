Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 448.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

