ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

