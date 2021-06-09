ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080–0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.50 million-210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.64 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.010-0.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. 297,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15. ON24 has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

