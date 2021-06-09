Onion Global Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 16th (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Onion Global had issued 9,310,350 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,038 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During Onion Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of OG opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Onion Global has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $11.71.
About Onion Global
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.