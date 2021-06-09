Onion Global Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 16th (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Onion Global had issued 9,310,350 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,038 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During Onion Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OG opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Onion Global has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Get Onion Global alerts:

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.