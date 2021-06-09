Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $897.27 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $897.27 million and approximately $197.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00067357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041751 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00250205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

