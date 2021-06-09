Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $15.46 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 18,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,803. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49.

