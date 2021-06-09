Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $640,410.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.93 or 0.00907344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.08922912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

