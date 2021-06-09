Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0050

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Open Platform has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $174,945.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

