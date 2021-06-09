Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $2.60 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00007041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $78.45 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00210841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.75 or 0.01406705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,924.16 or 0.99934908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

