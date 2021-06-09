Oppenheimer Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

