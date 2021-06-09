Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $22.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

