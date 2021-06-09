Oppenheimer Weighs in on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

