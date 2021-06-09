Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $20.25. Option Care Health shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 32,367 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 437.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

