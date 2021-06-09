OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Hits $5.50 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $214,045.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00210218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.24 or 0.01385664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.81 or 0.99450754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

