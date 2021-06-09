Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255,669 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.31. 369,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

