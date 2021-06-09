OracleChain (OCT) One Day Volume Tops $28,979.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $405,966.62 and $28,979.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00220747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00208919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.01307238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.78 or 0.99994016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

