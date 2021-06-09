Orbit Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.29 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $382.96 million and approximately $19.29 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

