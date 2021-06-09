Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $709,356.05 and approximately $36.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.20 or 0.99384340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00039047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.01051059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00387081 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00487537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

