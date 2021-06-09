Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading Up 1.6%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

