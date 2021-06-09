Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.53

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 18500285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

