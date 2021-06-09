Orient Walt Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $567,716.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00222446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01294167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,422.06 or 0.99807849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

