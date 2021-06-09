Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) vs. ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Head to Head Analysis

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and ReNeuron Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 31.15 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -98.39 ReNeuron Group $7.53 million 6.97 -$14.51 million ($0.45) -3.67

ReNeuron Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNeuron Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oriental Land and ReNeuron Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00 ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -31.22% -5.20% -3.96% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -23.58, indicating that its stock price is 2,458% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReNeuron Group beats Oriental Land on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

