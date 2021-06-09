Origin Dollar Hits Market Cap of $9.00 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $101,269.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00221178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00210671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01403587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,028.66 or 1.00248808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.