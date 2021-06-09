OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

LON:OSB traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 474.80 ($6.20). The stock had a trading volume of 636,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,747. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 471.88.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

