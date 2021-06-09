Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $14.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.